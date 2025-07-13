Callum Wilson is searching for a new club this summer after turning down a new contract proposal from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle offered Wilson a pay-as-you-play deal after the striker started two Premier League games for the club last season.

The offer was rejected, and the 33-year-old left Newcastle as a free agent, an exit that was confirmed earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson scored 49 goals in 130 appearances for The Magpies and leaves the club as its third highest scorer in the Premier League era behind Alan Shearer and Alexander Isak.

Despite his age and injury record, there is no shortage of interest in Wilson this summer. The striker is keen to remain in the Premier League and has been targeted by several clubs.

Callum Wilson linked with Manchester United

Wilson played a key role in relegation battles for Newcastle and keeping the club in the Premier League before stepping up and contributing to the club’s Champions League qualification in 2022/23 with a career high 18 top-flight goals.

But Wilson could be back involved in relegation battles once again should he remain in the Premier League with newly-promoted Leeds United and Burnley both linked with the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Athletic have also linked Manchester United with the nine-time England international should they miss out on top attacking targets this summer.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Callum Wilson’s Chelsea tease in new role

Wilson has adopted a new role this summer as a DAZN pundit during the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Wilson was over covering Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Fluminense in the semi-final of the competition, which saw former Newcastle transfer target Joao Pedro score a brace on his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca after the match, Wilson joked: "Enzo, I was going to offer my services, but it seems like you don't need them now Joao is there!”

On his future, Wilson added: “I mean, obviously, I have ambitions. I'm close to getting 100 goals and that's something I'd like to achieve. I still feel fit and hungry."

Wilson has scored 88 Premier League goals across spells at Newcastle and AFC Bournemouth, needing just 12 more to reach a century in the top flight. But it’s been over a year since Wilson’s last Premier League goal, which came in a 4-1 win over Burnley in May 2024.

Callum Wilson sends Newcastle United message

Wilson confirmed his departure from Newcastle with a social media message that was also shared on the club’s official website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson said: “To all you Magpies...It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

“Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

“All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my family's hearts. Thank you for the memories. CW9.”