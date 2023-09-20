Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 31-year-old came on as a second half substitute as Newcastle drew 0-0 with AC Milan in their group stage opener.

Just over a decade ago, Wilson was playing non-league football on loan at Kettering Town and Tamworth but has since progressed into a proven Premier League goalscorer, England World Cup international and now a Champions League player.

And after the match, Wilson was quick to acknowledge his ‘long’ journey with an important message.

The Magpies’ striker tweeted: “On a personal note, it’s been a long road… from the Conference to the Champions League!

“Moral of the story: Never give up on your dreams, work hard and let nothing get in your way. Thank you to everyone who’s helped me on this journey.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has played a big role in Wilson’s journey to becoming an ‘elite’ player. Howe signed Wilson for AFC Bournemouth back in 2014, earning promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

Although Wilson has been hit by several serious injury blows during his career, he has continued to progress on an upwards trajectory.

“He’s gone from when I first signed him as a Championship player to now an international, a Premier League player and a Champions League player,” Howe said.