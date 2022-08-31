News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe issues Elliot Anderson update at Newcastle United after big 'moment'

Elliot Anderson’s taken another big stride forward at Newcastle United – after patiently waiting for his chance.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:00 pm

Anderson made his first Premier League appearance since January last year in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 19-year-old – who helped loan club Bristol Rovers win promotion last season – was involved as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser, and he hit the bar with a header in added time.

The midfielder’s appearance off the bench at at Molineux had followed his first senior competitive start in last week’s Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers.

“Really good performance from Elliot,” said United’s head coach, who will not loan Anderson out this season.

“I think he’s been waiting for that window of opportunity. We were chasing the game, I was delighted to give him that moment. I thought he did really well. He was very good in the pockets, made a creative difference for us. He’s a player with a very bright future.”

Anderson will be in the squad for tonight's game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Speaking last week, the Scotland Under-21 international said: "I just want to see what I can do. I want to get into the team if I can. But it's just working away every day, and if that opportunity comes, I'll take it.

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson challenges Jonny of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United fans at Prenton Park had chanted “he’s one of our own” at Anderson.

"When I heard that I had goosebumps in my arms,” said Anderson. “It was quite surreal, really, because I used to be in the crowd chanting players names, and then, when it's about you, it feels quite mad."

