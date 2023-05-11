News you can trust since 1849
‘It’s gone’ - Callum Wilson makes Newcastle United comment fans won’t like - but Liverpool will

Newcastle United are facing a nervous end to the season as they remain on the cusp of Champions League qualification.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 10th May 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 07:00 BST

With four games left to play, Newcastle sit third in the table, three points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand and better goal difference than Liverpool in fifth. The Magpies are also two points clear of Manchester United in fourth with considerably better goal difference and the same games played.

It’s an unfamiliar position for Newcastle as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Another seven points from their final four matches will guarantee qualification with a trip to Leeds United next up on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off).

But Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday combined with Liverpool’s fine run of form saw the gap from third to fifth go from nine points to just three within the space of a week. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won each of their last six matches in the Premier League and have three to play against Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton.

And Newcastle striker Callum Wilson appeared to voice his concern about Liverpool’s form as he said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “Liverpool need to relax!”

The Magpies No. 9 later commented about his side’s Champions League chances.

“I said I could smell [Champions League] a couple of weeks ago now that scent is gone,” he added. “I don’t know where it’s gone. [Sniffs] I can’t find it!”

Although Liverpool are a real threat to both Manchester United and Newcastle’s Champions League aspirations, the reality is that qualification remains very much in their own hands.

