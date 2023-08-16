News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United locked in discussions after paying the price for ‘generous’ Mike Ashley offer

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Newcastle United players are locked in discussions regarding bonus payments.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 16th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

A bonus scheme agreed by former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley hit the club hard financially last season as they were forced to pay out significant fees to players as a result of the club finishing fourth in the Premier League.

As reported by Mail Sport, Newcastle are yet to reach an agreement with players having asked them to take a 40-per-cent cut on incentives offered under Ashley’s ownership.

Following a row over bonuses at Newcastle in 2017, Ashley stepped in and offered generous bonuses based on final league position. Back then, The Magpies finishing as high as fourth was a mere pipe dream, but now it is the new reality for the club, the bonus scheme risks hammering the new owners when it comes to Financial Fair Play.

Talks are ongoing between the players and the club to reach an agreement and accept a significant cut to the bonus scheme. If no deal is agreed, the club will likely be hit financially once again if Howe’s side were to finish at the top end of the Premier League table.

The Newcastle boss has confirmed the issue but was quick to play it down as ‘nothing unusual’.

“Yes, but it is nothing unusual in my experience around this time,” Howe responded when asked if there was an issue regarding player bonuses. “It is commonplace up and down the land.

“Yes, there have been discussions between the club and players on bonuses and we hope to reach a swift conclusion.”

As Newcastle look to build on last season’s fourth place finish while also competing in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup, Howe is hoping any bonus payment issues won’t impact things on the pitch.

“I certainly hope not from my view, the job is hard enough without added complication,” added the Magpies boss. “But I see no issue with the players in that sense.

“I don’t think it’s right to paint that reflection on the players or the club. We’re trying to find a solution.”

