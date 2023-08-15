News you can trust since 1849
‘Agreed’ - £34.5m Newcastle United & Liverpool target close to completing transfer to Champions League club

Newcastle United transfer target Gabri Veiga is closing in on a move to Serie A champions Napoli.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:51 BST

Veiga is set to leave La Liga side Celta Vigo this summer and has a £34.5million release clause in his contract. Although Napoli are not planning to trigger the release clause, they have just submitted an improved bid for the 21-year-old midfielder.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Veiga has already ‘agreed’ personal terms with Napoli and both clubs want to conclude a deal by the next round of league fixtures.

Last week, former Newcastle boss and current Celta Vigo manager Rafa Benitez confirmed the interest in Veiga.

“The market is open and he has a release clause,” Benitez told Marca. “There is a lot of talk about if, and when, he might leave.

“As a footballer I like him and he’s a player that scores goals and helps the team win games, but the situation is what it is, and the interest is real.

“The ideal thing for us is that if a situation has to arise, it is resolved soon. If he stays, he’s an important player, but we can’t control the market.”

Reports from Spain earlier in the transfer window claimed Newcastle were close to agreeing a deal for Veiga but nothing materialised.

Veiga ended the 2022-23 season having scored 11 goals in 36 La Liga appearances from midfield while also picking up the division’s player of the month award in February 2023. In addition to Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest.

