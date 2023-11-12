AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has reflected on his Premier League brace against Newcastle United

AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is hoping to carry on his strong scoring start to the Premier League season following his brace against Newcastle United.

Bournemouth picked up their second Premier League win of the season and first-ever top-flight victory at home to Newcastle on Saturday evening with Solanke's second-half brace sealing a 2-0 win.

The 26-year-old striker was signed for Bournemouth by current Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe for £19million back in 2019. But Solanke struggled to find goals under Howe with The Cherries, scoring just three times in 42 Premier League outings.

Despite Bournemouth's difficult start to the season, the striker has already found the net six times in just 12 appearances.

"I'm feeling good," Solanke told Sky Sports after the game. "Obviously we've not had the best start to the season but we're looking to kick on. Hopefully I can carry on scoring."

Two seasons in the Championship with Bournemouth following relegation saw Solanke score 44 goals in 86 appearances, something the player feels has benefitted him on his return to the Premier League.

"I had to go back to square one and work myself back up," he added. "I didn't really want to be in the Championship but I felt I needed to go and score some goals.

"Last season, back in the Premier League, I wanted to establish myself. This season I feel good and I have goals behind me.