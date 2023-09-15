Watch more videos on Shots!

Wilson has been Newcastle’s top scorer in every season since he joined the club from Bournemouth for £20million in 2020. The England striker’s 18-goals last season marked a career high in the Premier League.

Wilson has scored 40 top flight goals in 79 appearances for The Magpies, ranking him fifth in the club’s all-time Premier League scorer list, just seven behind Peter Beardsley in second.

And with his previous deal set to expire at the end of the season, the 31-year-old has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him at St James’ Park until the summer of 2025.

Following the new deal, Wilson told the club website: “I'm delighted to extend my time here. It's a fantastic football club, I've been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club's going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it's nice to commit my future to being a part of that.

"We've got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can't wait to be around for the next few years.

"When I first joined the club, I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.”

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are.”

Wilson has scored 81 Premier League goals for Newcastle and Bournemouth over the years and could reach the 100 mark with an excellent campaign in front of goal. But he still remains 108 goals behind The Magpies’ all-time leading Premier League scorer Alan Shearer.

“I'm close to get into the '100 Club' and also becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years,” Wilson added.

"There's so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle - goalscorers who have worn the number nine - and it'd be nice to join them in the record books during my time here."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was Wilson’s manager throughout his time at his previous club Bournemouth and is ‘very pleased’ to see the striker commit his future to the club.

"We're very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success,” Howe said. “He's an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I'm delighted he's going to be with us for longer.

"He's an incredibly motivated person and I've never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that's a great thing for a striker.

"He's always there in training and in games, wanting to score goals, and I'm sure that'll be driving him on to achieve more and more with Newcastle United at a very exciting time for the club.”