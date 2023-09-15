Watch more videos on Shots!

Long-term Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike could face the Magpies in the Champions League this season. Despite being heavily-linked with a move away from PSG in summer, the young Frenchman remained at the Parc Des Princes.

This sets up the potential for Ekitike to face the club he twice rejected a move to, however, his standing at PSG means this may not happen this season. Ekitike reportedly has no future at the club with the reigning Ligue 1 champions very keen to offload him during the transfer window, only to see any potential departure for him to stall.

Having played just once in the league so far this season, totalling just eight minutes of action, Ekitike may see more Under-21’s football than first-team football this term. Newcastle United’s qualification for the Champions League means that their Under-21 side will play in this season’s UEFA Youth League - setting up matches between Newcastle Under-21’s and AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and PSG’s youth sides.

The young Magpies will follow the same path as the senior side and face their respective opponents on the same day as the first-team. This means that Newcastle’s Under 21’s will host PSG on Wednesday October 4 (3pm kick-off), Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, October 25 (3pm kick-off) and AC Milan on Wednesday, December 13 (2pm kick-off).