Callum Wilson has opened up about his Newcastle United future as he heads into the final months of his contract at St James’ Park.

Wilson is yet to score a Premier League goal this season and has just one more opportunity to rectify that stat when Newcastle United host Everton on Sunday. The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of June and may have just one more game left as a Magpies player.

Having spent five years on Tyneside following his move from the Vitality Stadium, Wilson’s last two seasons have seen him greatly frustrated by injury problems. He has made just two Premier League starts this season, coming away at Anfield and the Emirates Stadium, scoring just once in the FA Cup against Birmingham City.

Callum Wilson on Newcastle United contract

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast , Wilson admitted that he is still ‘frustrated’ in not seeing his name on Eddie Howe’s starting XI, but insists he still has a lot to give to the game, whether that is on Tyneside or somewhere else: “I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue,” Wilson said.

“I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want to last few years on your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point.

“It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”

Leeds United show interest in Callum Wilson

Whilst his head coach has recently revealed his desire to see Wilson remain on Tyneside, there is a real possibility that he will leave as a free agent this summer. If that does happen, then Elland Road has been touted as a potential destination for him.

Daniel Farke’s side are beginning preparations for their return to the Premier League and will be hopeful of being more successful than the last six clubs that have been promoted to the top-flight - all of whom have been relegated after just one season. Leeds won the Championship title on the final day of the season, recording 100 points on their way to pipping Burnley to the post.

Wilson would add great experience to Leeds’ starting XI and, despite being unable to show it this season, he does almost guarantee goals when he plays on a regular basis - something that could be invaluable to a newly-promoted team over a 38 game season.