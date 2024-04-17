Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been spotted back in training ahead of the final six matches of the campaign.

Wilson has missed the past two months for Newcastle with a pectoral injury which required surgery but is pushing for a return as Eddie Howe’s side continue their charge for European football. The 31-year-old was filmed back in ‘full training’ by Sky Sports cameras alongside Alexander Isak.

Wilson hasn’t featured for Newcastle since picking up his injury in the closing stages of the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest in February. Despite starting just 11 matches in all competitions this season, the striker has registered eight goals for the club - including seven in eight Premier League starts.

The England international will be pushing to be involved in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad this summer. But Wilson could find it difficult to displace the in-form Alexander Isak in Newcastle’s starting line-up.

Isak has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Newcastle this season and is just one goal away from equalling Wilson’s 18-goal tally set in the Premier League last season.

Wilson recently spoke about his injury recovery in his ‘leadership group’ programme column in which he teased his return.

