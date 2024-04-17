Newcastle United star makes 'huge' injury claim after double season-ending blow
Newcastle United defender Dan Burn is ready to step up in the absence of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury.
Botman and Lascelles recently suffered ACL injury blows in quick succession, ruling them out for between six and nine months. The injuries have seen Burn move from left-back to a more central defensive role in recent weeks.
Burn has also had to step in as captain in recent matches in the absence of Lascelles and vice-captain Kieran Trippier. And the 31-year-old admits the ACL injuries are a ‘huge’ blow to Newcastle but has tried to take some positives from the situation.
“A nine-month injury is huge, especially going well into next season as well,” Burn admitted. “I think, if anything, there is a little consolation in that they’ve both done it together so they can help each other through that rehab.
“They’ll both be a big miss. Jam is our captain and a leader for us and Sven has been immense ever since he’s been here.
“It’s up to the rest of the lads here to step up and keep us ticking over until we can get bodies back.”
After playing at left-back during Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out, Burn is likely to return to a centre-back role for the side’s final six matches of the season - fitness permitting.
The double defensive injury blow could also see Newcastle push to sign a centre-back in the summer transfer window. AFC Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly has been heavily linked with a free transfer reunion with Eddie Howe while Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is also on the club’s radar.