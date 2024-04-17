Newcastle United youngsters join Aston Villa & West Ham in post-season tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will be sending a group of Under-21s players to represent the club in the 2024 Hong Kong Soccer Sevens tournament.

The post-season tournament will run between May 24 and May 26 at the Hong Kong Football Club Stadium. Meanwhile, Newcastle’s first team will be returning from their friendly matches in Australia.

United will be one of 16 teams participating in the annual competition alongside youth sides from Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, West Ham United, Rangers, Leicester City and defending champions Aston Villa. Villa knocked The Young Magpies out at the quarter-final stage in 2023.

United managed to earn a consolation in picking up the competition’s shield last year. The club previously won the tournament in 2019, 2018 and 2012.

This year, they have been drawn in a group with Leicester Under-21s, Hong Kong side Tai Po and Singapore Cricket Club.