Callum Wilson injury: Newcastle United's top scorer is facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United's injury situation is going from bad to worse with Callum Wilson now set to miss the majority of the festive period.

Wilson was taken off at half-time in the 2-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund earlier this month following a hamstring complaint. The striker was still called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad on the back of the issue with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe suggesting a late call would be made on whether he would be involved in the trip to Bournemouth.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson didn't feature in the 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth and subsequently withdrew from the England squad with Howe telling The Gazette the 31-year-old would be out for: "A number of weeks."

According to The Telegraph, Wilson is facing 'at least six weeks' on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, ruling him out of a crucial run of fixtures heading into Christmas. Including the Bournemouth game and two England matches against Malta and North Macedonia, six weeks out would see Wilson miss 12 matches in total.

The injury could see Newcastle's top scorer, who has found the net seven times in just five Premier League starts this season, ruled out until 2024.

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, 11 other players are currently nursing various injuries. Fabian Schar is away with Switzerland on international duty but sat out the 1-1 draw against Israel due to a muscle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also concerns over Sean Longstaff's ankle after he fell awkwardly against Bournemouth but was able to complete the match.

There is more positive news on Alexander Isak, who is in line to return from a groin injury after the international break. But uncertainty remains over Sven Botman's knee injury which has seen him miss 11 matches already.

Newcastle are unlikely to have the Dutch defender back involved until 2024 as they await further specialist opinion on whether the player requires surgery.