Callum Wilson injury: The Newcastle United striker has withdrawn from the England squad following his latest setback.

Newcastle United will be without Callum Wilson for 'a number of weeks' after the striker suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

Wilson was withdrawn at half-time in the Champions League clash but was subsequently called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Both Southgate and Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe described Wilson as doubtful ahead of the trip to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. But after the striker did not travel for the 2-0 loss at the Vitality Stadium, Howe confirmed Wilson had withdrawn from the England squad.

"Yeah, he won't travel with England," Howe told The Gazette. "He's going to be out for a number of weeks."

Wilson adds to Newcastle's growing injury list with Miguel Almiron also forced off with a hamstring injury in the defeat at Bournemouth. The Magpies head into the international break with Wilson, Almiron, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo all on the treatment table.

"[The international break] has come at a very good time but I don't necessarily think that means we're going to have a flood of players back but hopefully we can get one or two," Howe said.

Next up for Newcastle after the international break is a home match against Chelsea at St James' Park. While The Magpies will welcome Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension, they will be without Lewis Hall - who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

"Bruno was a huge miss," Howe continued. "You can see the impact he has on our midfield on the back of today's performance. Hopefully we get him back if he comes back from international duty in good condition."