Bournemouth 2-0 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has provided a fresh injury update following the defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been dealt yet another injury blow with Miguel Almiron forced off in the 2-0 defeat AFC Bournemouth.

Almiron went down with a hamstring injury in the opening half-hour of the Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium. The Paraguayan was replaced by Matt Ritchie with the score at 0-0.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Solanke scored a second-half brace to give Bournemouth the win and end Newcastle's seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

United went into the game with an already depleted squad with head coach Eddie Howe handing out two full Newcastle Premier League debuts to 17-year-old Lewis Miley and 19-year-old Lewis Hall.

The Magpies were without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes and banned Sandro Tonali for the match while Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo were all out injured.

While Newcastle could be boosted by a few returning faces after the international break, Almiron's withdrawal will certainly be seen as a concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the full-time whistle, Howe provided a small update on Almiron's fitness.

"It's a hamstring problem, I hope it's not serious," Howe said. "We don't know at this moment in time just how bad it is."

On the defeat, The Magpies boss added: "It was a game where we just couldn't be where we needed to be, it was a tough watch. We were unrecognisable today to how we can be and how we have been for such a long period.