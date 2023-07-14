Following the arrival of midfielder Amber-Keegan Stobbs, Newcastle Women have since confirmed the signing of winger Tyler Dodds following a spell at Sunderland Ladies as well as Naomi Bedeau after a stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers Women. The 2023-24 season marks The Lady Magpies’ first as a full-time professional outfit following promotion to the Women’s National League North Premier.

Next month the women’s side will be playing at St James’ Park once again as part of the Sela Cup pre-season preparations with Eddie Howe’s first-team. After the men’s side face Fiorentina on Saturday, August 5, Newcastle Women will face West Bromwich Albion Women (6pm kick-off).

It will be the fourth time the women’s side have played at St James’ Park in just over a year. Over 20,000 fans have attended the matches on each occasion with the 2-1 Women’s FA Cup win over Barnsley in December drawing a crowd of 28,565.

And lifelong Newcastle fan Dodds is excited by the prospect of playing on the St James’ Park pitch.

“I’m buzzing,” she told the Newcastle website. “It is the club I support. I have always supported Newcastle and it’s the team my whole family supports.

“I would have loved to be here my whole career, and it feels nice to finally be in black and white.”

Dodds brings plenty of experience having played in the Champions League with Glasgow City as well as having a spell in Italy with Pomigliano. But the draw of playing for Newcastle helped convince her to drop down a couple of levels having played in the Women’s Championship last season.

“Your pride kicks in and you want to be playing at the highest level possible,” added the 27-year-old.

“But once the opportunity came along I just thought Newcastle is going in the right direction and if we get promoted in my first season, I haven’t lost out on much.

“To get to play for the team I support is a massive bonus.