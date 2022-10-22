Wilson recently returned from a hamstring injury for Newcastle against Fulham and has started the last four Premier League matches without any issues, including the goalless draw at Manchester United and 1-0 win over Everton in quick succession so far this week. The United No. 9’s only frustration has been that he hasn’t scored more goals.

“I feel really good now,” he said. “I feel fit, I feel sharp. It's just the ball is going over my head when I'm going to the front [post], I'll go to the back and the ball goes to the front, it's just one of them that will fall, and when it does they'll keep flying in.

“It's more about the performance and I know that if I play well, the goals will come and that's the most important thing. I felt my overall performance [against Everton], my hold up play in general was better than it has been over the last few weeks.”

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League table having lost just one of their opening 11 games. They head into Sunday’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the back of a six-game unbeaten run and with the best defensive record in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat at Manchester United.

“For us as a team, it's really important to keep getting positive results, keep the momentum,” Wilson added. “We've gone to Man United, picked up a positive result then won at home so you could say the pressure isn't on us and the pressure is on Tottenham, they're at home and kind of have that confidence.

"But we want to go there and test ourselves against a team that is up there in the league as well. That's where we want to be at and we'll see how we get on at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll go there and focus on playing well and the result will hopefully take care of itself.”

Wilson continued: “The beauty of having three games in a week, if you have a positive result you can build on it and if it's negative you can quickly try and change it.

"For us, we had a positive result at Manchester United, 0-0 but we probably should have won the game, it just wasn't to be. But we had to win our home game and thankfully we did that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over a quarter of the season played, The Magpies sit in the European places and have already taken points off Manchester City and Manchester United. But Wilson isn't getting carried away.

“We'll just take it game by game like we have been,” he told The Gazette. “Our focus was to empty the tank [against Everton] then recharge and go again on Sunday, then recharge again to get ready for Aston Villa.