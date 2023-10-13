News you can trust since 1849
‘Idiot’ - Callum Wilson slammed for what he did for Newcastle United at West Ham amid injury concern

Callum Wilson kept coy on his availability for Newcastle United heading into the match against West Ham United last Sunday.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:54 BST- 2 min read
Wilson was a doubt for the game at the London Stadium with a hamstring issue but was able to make the bench and play the closing stages after Alexander Isak suffered a late knock. Isak scored twice for Newcastle as the match ended 2-2 following Mohammed Kudus’ 89th minute strike.

Afterwards, Magpies boss Eddie Howe revealed Wilson’s late introduction was an ‘emergency’ substitution following Isak’s injury.

“Callum couldn’t have started the game and couldn’t have played longer than he probably did,” Howe told The Gazette. “I really only wanted to use him in an emergency but Alex signalled that he had to come off so [Wilson] was the natural replacement.

Before the match, Wilson was keen to keep his involvement a secret as he deliberately misled West Ham forward Michail Antonio ahead of the match. The England international had scored 12 goals in 13 Premier League appearances heading into the match.

And Antonio, who co-hosts the Footballer’s Football Podcast with Wilson, revealed a message exchange the pair had prior to kick-off.

“It was a fair result, 2-2 draw,” Antonio admitted. “I called Callum before the game, he didn’t answer the phone.

“I was seeing if I could talk some rubbish to him before the game, he doesn’t answer the phone then sends me a message saying ‘I’m dropping my son to football’. I was like, ‘oh okay whatever,’ I’m not believing this guy, he always tries something else.

“Then 45 minutes later, he sends me a picture and says ‘yeah, my son’s game finished early’ with a picture of his [Newcastle] kit and him being at the [London] stadium.

“I was like ‘this idiot’. Man didn’t really get any minutes. He comes on the field at 2-1, then we bag, 2-2. He just came on to give away fouls!”

The draw ended Newcastle’s run of three straight wins in the Premier League without conceding. Wilson has started just twice for Newcastle so far this campaign but has still managed to score four goals.

The 31-year-old has the best goal to minute ratio of any Premier League player to have scored three or more goals so far this campaign.

