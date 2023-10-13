Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilson was a doubt for the game at the London Stadium with a hamstring issue but was able to make the bench and play the closing stages after Alexander Isak suffered a late knock. Isak scored twice for Newcastle as the match ended 2-2 following Mohammed Kudus’ 89th minute strike.

Afterwards, Magpies boss Eddie Howe revealed Wilson’s late introduction was an ‘emergency’ substitution following Isak’s injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Callum couldn’t have started the game and couldn’t have played longer than he probably did,” Howe told The Gazette. “I really only wanted to use him in an emergency but Alex signalled that he had to come off so [Wilson] was the natural replacement.

Before the match, Wilson was keen to keep his involvement a secret as he deliberately misled West Ham forward Michail Antonio ahead of the match. The England international had scored 12 goals in 13 Premier League appearances heading into the match.

And Antonio, who co-hosts the Footballer’s Football Podcast with Wilson, revealed a message exchange the pair had prior to kick-off.

“It was a fair result, 2-2 draw,” Antonio admitted. “I called Callum before the game, he didn’t answer the phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was seeing if I could talk some rubbish to him before the game, he doesn’t answer the phone then sends me a message saying ‘I’m dropping my son to football’. I was like, ‘oh okay whatever,’ I’m not believing this guy, he always tries something else.

“Then 45 minutes later, he sends me a picture and says ‘yeah, my son’s game finished early’ with a picture of his [Newcastle] kit and him being at the [London] stadium.

“I was like ‘this idiot’. Man didn’t really get any minutes. He comes on the field at 2-1, then we bag, 2-2. He just came on to give away fouls!”

The draw ended Newcastle’s run of three straight wins in the Premier League without conceding. Wilson has started just twice for Newcastle so far this campaign but has still managed to score four goals.