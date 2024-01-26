Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has addressed the transfer speculation linking the likes of Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron with exits this month.

Howe was quick to stress Kieran Trippier's commitment to Newcastle after the club rejected a £13million bid from Bayern Munich during the week. But The Magpies boss couldn't provide as much clarity on the likes of Wilson and Almiron.

'Unfounded' Callum Wilson links

Wilson, who has scored 26 goals for Newcastle since the start of last season, has been linked with moves to several clubs over the past week. Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, West Ham United, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest.

Howe claims a lot of the speculation has been 'unfounded' but could not rule out a transfer exit.

"That’s been a strange one really because there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Callum and I’ve seen some of it, probably not all of it but a lot of it, I think, has been unfounded," Howe said on Wilson's links with a move away from Newcastle.

"From our side, Callum is a huge part of what we’re doing. We’re desperate to get both our strikers fit at the same time which we haven’t had for a long time now and that’s hurt us in a lot of different ways.

"He’s nearing fitness, nearing a return. He’s looked good, not trained with us yet but he’s getting there and no part of me wants to lose Callum.

"In every conversation I’ve had with Callum, very similar to Kieran, he’s 100% committed to Newcastle. No part of him is looking elsewhere, he wants to come back and score goals. He’s got big ambitions for the second half of the season.

"I want to keep him here but obviously some things are out of my control and of course the club is acting with the long-term interest of the club. It has to, I understand that and I’m fully supportive of it. Let’s see what happens.”

Callum Wilson in action for Newcastle United.

Howe added that it 'doesn't make sense' for Newcastle to offer to sell Wilson, which would leave Alexander Isak as the only senior striker at the club.

When asked about reports of Wilson being offered to rival clubs this month, Howe responded: “That is news to me. From my side, what I know, the information that I have which might not be everything, but I believe it is, there is absolutely no truth in that.

"When you look, we have two strikers and one of them is injured. So we have one fit striker why would the club be offering that striker around or make him available? With no ability to replace him. It doesn’t make sense."

'A lot of noise' surrounding Miguel Almiron

Almiron has been strongly linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab this month. Allan Saint-Maximin's Al Ahli have also been linked.

“There’s been a lot of noise and speculation about his future but certainly as his manager, I’m desperate to keep him," Howe said.

"He’s played an integral part since I’ve come to the club in a sense that his contribution has been immense, whether that’s goalscoring, work rate, discipline, commitment or professionalism There has been a lot of noise, that noise comes from somewhere but hopefully we can keep him."

Jamaal Lascelles to Turkey?

Reports from Turkey have linked Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles with a move to Besiktas.

But Howe insists the 30-year-old is 'a big part' of his plans moving forward.

"I can tell you absolutely nothing," Howe claimed. "That’s one I’ve got no idea where that has come from. Jamaal is a big part of what we’re doing."

Lascelles is understood to be out of contract in the summer, but Howe cast some doubt over the situation as he said: "I need to have clarity on Jamaal’s contract situation but as I say, he’s a big part of our future. I’m not sure he is out of contract at the end of the season."

An 'unsettling week' at Newcastle United

Howe admitted the speculation and reports linking his players with moves away from ST James' Park has not been ideal heading into Saturday's FA Cup clash at Fulham (7pm kick-off).

“I don’t think it’s been ideal," Howe said. "There’s no denying it’s been an unsettling week, more for the players than for me because I’m focusing on what I focus on. I’m not reading the speculation or delving into that world but I’m sure the players will because it’s their futures.

"Players will no doubt talk inside the dressing room but we have to put that aside."

When asked how unsettled players will be dealt with, The Magpies boss added: "Communication. Sit down and talk with them, that's always been my way and I'd never shy away from those conversations.

"I feel that's the best way to deal with any problem or any player that's unsettled, 'let's communicate, let's see things from your side, here's what I'm thinking as your manager'. I hope that those who have had those conversations with me have left feeling wanted and feeling more clear about their situation. "When you’re in my shoes you have to understand the bigger picture [with transfers], you have to look at the future of the club. We have to comply with the [profit and sustainability] rules.