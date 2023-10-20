Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wilson has been nursing a hamstring issue that sidelined him for Newcastle’s wins over Burnley in the Premier League, Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Despite Wilson making a return off the bench last time out at West Ham United, Magpies boss Eddie Howe admitted he only brought the striker on ‘in an emergency’ after Alexander Isak picked up a knock.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak’s injury saw him withdraw from international duty with Sweden and leaves him as a major doubt for Saturday’s match at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) with the 24-year-old yet to return to full training.

As a result, Wilson would be expected to come into the side. But when asked about his fitness on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, the Newcastle No. 9 was giving nothing away.

“I’m not answering that question,” he said. “I don’t want Palace knowing any details about me!”

Reflecting on his international break, Wilson said: “I went out to Dubai, had a few days off from the club and no international break so I decided to go and get some warm-weather training in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d just got back fit before we played against [West Ham] but I hadn’t actually trained so, for me, it was a really important period of time to get some training work into me and there’s no better place than in some heat you know!”