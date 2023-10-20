News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Callum Wilson’s 14-word response to Newcastle United injury question after Alexander Isak blow

Callum Wilson could make his first start for Newcastle United in almost a month against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wilson has been nursing a hamstring issue that sidelined him for Newcastle’s wins over Burnley in the Premier League, Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Despite Wilson making a return off the bench last time out at West Ham United, Magpies boss Eddie Howe admitted he only brought the striker on ‘in an emergency’ after Alexander Isak picked up a knock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Isak’s injury saw him withdraw from international duty with Sweden and leaves him as a major doubt for Saturday’s match at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) with the 24-year-old yet to return to full training.

Most Popular

As a result, Wilson would be expected to come into the side. But when asked about his fitness on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, the Newcastle No. 9 was giving nothing away.

“I’m not answering that question,” he said. “I don’t want Palace knowing any details about me!”

Reflecting on his international break, Wilson said: “I went out to Dubai, had a few days off from the club and no international break so I decided to go and get some warm-weather training in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’d just got back fit before we played against [West Ham] but I hadn’t actually trained so, for me, it was a really important period of time to get some training work into me and there’s no better place than in some heat you know!”

Wilson has scored four goals for Newcastle already this season despite being limited to only two starts.

Related topics:Callum WilsonEddie HoweCrystal PalaceNewcastleWest Ham UnitedChampions LeaguePremier LeagueManchester CityBurnley