Crystal Palace injury news: Roy Hodgson confirms fresh blow ahead of Newcastle United clash - five ruled-out
Crystal Palace have suffered another injury blow ahead of their game with Newcastle United.
Roy Hodgson has confirmed that James Tomkins will miss the trip to St James’ Park after suffering a calf injury during training. Tomkins suffered the injury on Thursday and won’t take part in the clash with Newcastle United on Saturday.
Hodgson said: “We lost James Tomkins yesterday unfortunately to a calf injury. He is having a scan today. I hope it’s not serious but that one is a bit of a blow because until yesterday he was there as well.”
The 34-year-old is added to a growing injury-list at Selhurst Park which will see him join three other first-team players to miss the match against Eddie Howe’s side. Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have both been ruled-out of the game whilst Dean Henderson, a man Newcastle were extensively linked with signing in previous windows, will also miss out.
Speaking about the trio, along with Jeffrey Schlupp and Nathan Ferguson, Hodgson said:
“We’re down now really to Olise, Eze, Henderson who are injured for a period of time, and Jeff Schlupp who came off injured in our last game against Nottingham Forest, and although he is getting quickly better he has not recovered in time for our game tomorrow.
“The only other one, who hasn’t really been in the first-team squad for a while now unfortunately, is Nathan Ferguson, but the good news for him is that he is playing some games for the Under-21s team and making progress, so even that is very positive news.”
Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be without Joe Willock and Lewis Miley through injury whilst sweating on the fitness of Alexander Isak and Sven Botman.