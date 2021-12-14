United have won just one of their opening 16 Premier League matches this season and were soundly beaten 4-0 at Leicester City on Sunday.

The result leaves Newcastle three points from safety and makes the evening trip to Anfield seem all the more daunting.

Liverpool sit second in the table and are unbeaten at home so far this season. They also have the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah, who has netted 14 goals in 16 appearances so far this campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United is challenged by Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

But after the disappointment of the defeat at Leicester, Wilson actually welcomes the reasonably quick turnaround regardless of the quality of opposition.

“We move on, pick ourselves up,” he told nufc.co.uk. “We've got a game [on Thursday] so we can't feel sorry for ourselves for too long. We've got to switch on and get ready for that.

He added: “I think it quickly changes our focus. We're on the back of a defeat so you want to get it out of your system straight away and another big game midweek gives you the opportunity to put that right.

"We know Liverpool and what they're about but we'll go toe to toe with anybody and we're not going there with a mindset where we're already beaten. We have to pick up points off the big teams and we've got one to start with on Thursday.”

Newcastle are set to be backed by a sold out away following of 3,000 Geordies at Anfield. Fans will be required to show a Covid-19 passport confirming double vaccination or proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48-hours of kick-off.

On Sunday, The Magpies were well backed by over 3,000 fans who continued to sing throughout the match despite the unflattering scoreline.

And their efforts did not go unnoticed by the players.

“The fans are unbelievable," Wilson continued. “They're at the end cheering [at Leicester] even after we've been beaten 4-0 which shows how together we are as a club.

"We're fighting every game to make those days and those moments more special than we did [on Sunday].”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.