Carabao Cup Final: When is Newcastle United v Manchester United? Is it on TV and will VAR be used?
Newcastle United play their first major final in almost 24 years this weekend when they face Manchester United at Wembley.
The Magpies have beaten Tranmere Rovers, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leicester City and Southampton to set up the clash with Manchester United. Wembley is set to be a sea of black-and-white when more than 30,000 Newcastle fans make the trip to the capital to cheer on their team.
Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Manchester United:
When is Newcastle United v Manchester United?
The Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Manchester United takes place on Sunday, February 26. Kick-off at Wembley Stadium is at 4:30pm and the game will be refereed by David Coote.
Is Newcastle United v Manchester United on TV?
Yes, the Carabao Cup final will be broadcast on TV in the UK. Sky Sports have the rights for the Carabao Cup this season.
Build-up to the game begins at 3pm on Sky Sports Football before being picked up by Sky Sports Main Event at 3:30pm, upon the conclusion of Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea. That game between Spurs and the Blues kicks-off at 1:30pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Will there be extra-time and penalties in the Carabao Cup final?
Yes, if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, then extra time and penalties will be used to separate the sides. Unlike in previous rounds where the game has gone straight to a shootout after the final whistle, extra time is in operation in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and final.
Last year’s final between Liverpool and Chelsea was settled by penalties after Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought on for the shootout, missed the deciding spot-kick.
Newcastle United defeated Crystal Palace in a penalty shootout back in round three. Nick Pope saved three spot-kicks that evening.
Will VAR be used in the Carabao Cup final?
VAR will be in operation in the final of the Carabao Cup. Peter Bankes will be on VAR duties on Sunday and will be assisted by Eddie Smart. Unlike the FA Cup, the technology is only used from the semi-final stage and beyond in the Carabao Cup.