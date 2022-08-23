Carabao Cup: Is there extra-time and penalties? Will VAR be used in Newcastle United’s clash with Tranmere Rovers?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United face Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Wednesday evening (7:45pm kick-off), but some of their rivals start their Carabao Cup journeys on Tuesday night.

The Magpies will be hoping to avoid a giant-killing and another exit at Round Two this time around, but what do supporters need to know ahead of Round Two?

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup ahead of all 25 Round Two ties:

Newcastle United are in Carabao Cup action against Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday August 24 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

How will Round Two ties be decided? Is there extra-time and penalties?

If a match in Round Two of the Carabao Cup is level after 90 minutes, then there will be no extra-time and the game will head straight to a penalty shootout.

Newcastle and Tranmere have had contrasting fortunes in the dreaded penalty shootout recently with Rovers defeating Accrington Stanley 12-11 in Round One. The Magpies on the other hand were defeated by Burnley on penalties at this stage of the competition last season.

Will VAR be used?

VAR will not be in use during the clash between Newcastle United and Tranmere Rovers. Anthony Backhouse will referee the game at Prenton Park.

VAR will not be used in any Carabao Cup game until the semi-final stage.

Will Carabao Cup games be broadcast on TV?

Sky Sports will have live coverage of games between Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa (Tuesday August 23) and Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United (Wednesday August 24). Both games kick-off at 7:45pm.

Streaming of Carabao Cup games on platforms like iFollow is not permitted.

Supporters can watch highlights of every game on ITV 4 at 10:30pm on Wednesday August 24. A repeat of that show will air on ITV at midnight before being available to watch on-demand on the ITV Hub.

When will the Carabao Cup Round Three draw take place?

At time of writing, the EFL have not confirmed an exact time for the draw, however, it is likely to take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Tranmere Rovers’ clash with Newcastle United.