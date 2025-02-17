Newcastle United’s new signing makes debut v Man Utd U18's after Eddie Howe admission

Kyle Fitzgerald made his first appearance for Newcastle United following his move from Galway United.

The 18-year-old came off the bench against Manchester United U18’s at the weekend as the young Magpies and Red Devils shared the points with a goalless draw at Carrington. Fitzgerald was named on the bench by Chris Moore and introduced to proceedings in the 70th minute, replacing Michael Mills.

Whilst they were unable to find a goal in Manchester - one that would have earned them all three points - securing a point against a Manchester United team that had won 11 of their 13 Under-18 Premier League matches until that point constituted a good afternoon for the young Magpies. And for Fitzgerald, it was the first step on what he will hope to be a successful career on Tyneside.

The winger joined Newcastle from Galway United earlier this month having spent time on trial with the club last summer and has revealed his dreams of impressing Eddie Howe during his time at the club.

Fitzgerald’s aim to impress Eddie Howe

Speaking upon confirmation of joining Newcastle United last week, Fitzgerald revealed his desire to impress at academy level and make his mark if given the chance in the first-team: “Short-term, I want to show the Academy why they signed me and try to get goals, assists and win games.

“In the long-term, it would be getting into the under-21s squad, playing well for them and showing my qualities. Hopefully, the gaffer can give me a chance in a few training sessions to prove myself to try and get into first-team matchday squads and, hopefully, make my debut for Newcastle United in the future.”

Following in the footsteps of Alex Murphy

If Fitzgerald is able to impress in the academy set-up and eventually break into the first-team, then he would be following in the footsteps of fellow former Galway United talent Alex Murphy. Murphy made three appearances for the Magpies in the Premier League last season after impressing at Under-21 level.

Whilst he hasn’t been unable to add to those appearances this campaign, Murphy is currently on-loan at Bolton Wanderers where he is experiencing regular EFL football for the first time in his career.

