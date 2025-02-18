Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest on Sunday (2pm kick-off) aiming to banish the demons from their big defeat against Manchester City at the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side return to St James’ Park this weekend, aiming to get their Premier League form back on track after a damaging defeat against Manchester City. Three defeats in their last four league games, including back-to-back losses at home, has seen them slip in the race for European qualification.

However, this weekend offers them a chance to put that right against one of their closest rivals in Nottingham Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side currently sit six points above the Magpies and know that a win on Sunday would see them go nine points ahead of their hosts, a lead that could prove insurmountable for Howe’s side.

Like their trip to the Etihad Stadium, Newcastle will be without Joelinton this weekend as he remains sidelined with a knee injury, whilst Jamaal Lascelles is also out with a long-term ACL issue. Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon did return to the starting XI last weekend, however, which was a boost for Howe’s side after their respective injury issues a week prior.

Here, ahead of their clash against Forest, we take a look at Newcastle United’s current injury list and when those sidelined players could be back in action.

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles hasn’t featured for eleven months after picking up an ACL injury during their win over West Ham back in March. The defender is making progress towards a return to action and will be inspired by Sven Botman and Emil Krafth’s respective recoveries from similar injuries in recent times.

Lascelles remains a big player behind the scenes and is still club captain, although a return to action may still be a little way off. Estimated return date = West Ham (a) - 10/03/25

Joelinton - knee injury

Joelinton was withdrawn during the defeat to Fulham earlier this month and has not been seen in action since. Howe revealed that the Brazilian is set for a period on the sidelines but should be out for weeks rather than months.

On the Brazilian, Howe said: “We hope by that time [Carabao Cup final] he will be back fit and available. He's making good progress. Joe, when he approaches his injury recovery, is very positive, very driven to get back and to shave time off the estimated target that he's given, which is a great thing.

“But also we need to control that and make sure that he comes back in a really good place. But he's very positive at the moment.” Estimated return date = Brighton (h) (FA Cup) - 02/03/25

Sven Botman - knee injury

Botman suffered a knee injury during their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg win over Arsenal earlier this month and has missed games against Birmingham City and Manchester City since. Howe admitted that the defender had avoided serious injury, with his current issue in the other knee to the one that he sustained an ACL injury around a year ago.

It is hoped that Botman can be back in action this week. Estimated return date = Nottingham Forest (h) - 23/02/25