Celtic’s search for a goalkeeper is drawing to a close with Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel set for a medical.

The Scottish Premiership champions have been searching for a replacement for Joe Hart following his retirement and have been linked with a number of goalkeepers so far this summer. Newcastle United’s Martin Dubravka was targeted by Celtic as a potential goalkeeping option.

The Slovakian has been away at Euro 2024 and is facing an uncertain future on Tyneside following the arrivals of Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy.

But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, free agent Schmeichel is finalising a potential move to Glasgow.

Romano tweeted: “Celtic are closing in on deal to sign Kasper Schmeichel as new goalkeeper. Final details being sorted.

“Kasper Schmeichel will undergo medical as new Celtic goalkeeper between Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The 37-year-old has been representing Denmark at Euro 2024 and played for Anderlecht during the 2023-24 campaign. Schmeichel made 479 appearances for Leicester City between 2011 and 2022, winning the Championship, Premier League and FA Cup in the process.

Signing Schmeichel would effectively rule out a move for Dubravka to Celtic. There has also been Saudi Pro League interest in the goalkeeper, who wants to discuss his future with Eddie Howe upon his return to the club later this month.

“I have no idea,” Dubravka told Mail Online about his Newcastle future. “I have seen they are talking with other goalkeepers.

“I need to speak with the manager first. What is the plan for me? What is my future?

“I don’t know if they want me to stay or not. It is difficult for me because I have been focussed on my job with the national team.”