Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak finished as the Premier League’s third-top scorer last season but has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak is about to head into his third Premier League campaign as a Newcastle United player having enjoyed a stunning season last year - one that saw him score 25 goals in all competitions. However, that form has led to speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Who has been linked with a move for Isak this summer?

Arsenal were heavily-linked with a move for the Swedish international towards the back end of last season ahead of the transfer window opening. The Gunners played last season without a recognised striker and are reportedly in the market for a centre forward this summer with Isak just one of a number of strikers on their shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres has been listed as a potential option - as has in-demand Napoli man Victor Osimhen.

What has Isak said about his Newcastle United future?

Speaking after his side’s draw against Everton at St James’ Park back in April, Isak reiterated his commitment to the club and refused to ‘entertain’ speculation about his future: “I came here for the project.” Isak said.

“I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish the season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.

He continued: “I don’t want to entertain these types of questions and rumours. As I said, I love playing and we have important games [to come], my focus is there and wanting to do good for the team.”