Former Newcastle United striker Andy Cole believes Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga would be a ‘good replacement’ for Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle plan on keeping hold of Gordon this summer but have been linked with a move for the Forest winger having already done business with the club with the transfers of Elliot Anderson and Odysseas Vlachodimos last month.

As Newcastle scrambled to meet the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules criteria before the June 30 deadline, Liverpool were linked with a swoop for Gordon. The 23-year-old was named Newcastle’s player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign having registered 12 goals and 11 assists in his first full campaign on Tyneside.

Talks between the clubs took place but Newcastle would not entertain the sale of one of their top players as they offloaded youngsters Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead. But Liverpool’s interest remains and Gordon, a boyhood fan of the club, would understandably be open to a move.

The winger is currently away with England at Euro 2024 and is expected to return to Newcastle later this month.

But Cole, who played for Newcastle, Manchester United and his boyhood club Forest during his career believes signing Elanga would be a ‘good move’ for The Magpies.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen out wide the summer and have been credited with an interest in the former Manchester United youngster.

Elanga scored in Forest’s 3-2 defeat to Newcastle back in February and also grabbed two assists in the 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park in December.

Elanga joined Forest from Man United last summer for £15million, contributing with five goals and nine assists in his first season.

“If that move [Gordon to Liverpool] does happen, then [Elanga] could be a good replacement for Anthony Gordon if he moves on,” Cole said via Betfred. “He’s young, still learning and very enthusiastic.

“You never know what could happen but I do like him and if it does happen, it would be a good move for Newcastle.”

“Since he left Manchester United, he’s got his head down and had a very good first season at Nottingham Forest in a team that struggled in their second season back in the Premier League.

“In the games I watched him play in for Nottingham Forest, I saw him bring something else because he has that pace, he’s very direct and he can pick people out in the box.”