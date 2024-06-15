Celtic move for ‘quality’ Newcastle United star backed by former player - on one condition
Former Celtic and Scotland international Peter Grant believes Celtic should move to sign Martin Dubravka this summer, if the price is right. Dubravka has been linked with a move north of the border amid uncertainty over his long-term future at the club.
Nick Pope is Newcastle United’s number one, whilst interest in James Trafford suggests the Magpies are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer in a move that could leave the Slovakian international as third-choice stopper. Dubravka also has reported interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia, but Grant believes Celtic should make a move for the former Manchester United man to replace the retired Joe Hart.
Grant told Go Radio, via Record Sport: “I thought he done really well at first at Newcastle, before Nick Pope came in. I was quite surprised as he was doing ever so well for them, but that proved to be a fantastic signing for them.
“He went to Manchester United and played a couple of games for them, and came back to Newcastle United and played for them because Pope got injured. He is 35 but nowadays they all look fantastically fit, and it shows you the qualities when a Manchester United go in for you as well. He is a quality goalkeeper, but it depends what the price is.”
Since joining Newcastle United, initially on-loan in January 2018, Dubravka has made 163 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies and was named as Player of the Year in 2020 after playing a key role in helping Steve Bruce’s side avoid relegation.
