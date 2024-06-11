Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfer news: One Magpies player could be heading to Scotland this summer.

Celtic have reportedly shown interest in signing Newcastle United’s Martin Dubravka this summer. Dubravka, who is currently preparing to represent Slovakia at Euro 2024, is currently the club’s number two behind Nick Pope and played the majority of the second half of the season after Pope dislocated his shoulder in December.

Whilst the departure of Loris Karius leaves the Magpies slightly light of options in goal, their proposed move for James Trafford could threaten Dubravka’s status as deputy to Pope. The Magpies have been linked with a £16m move for the Burnley stopper this summer who will likely act as Pope’s number two should he make the switch to St James’ Park.

The Daily Record report that Celtic are admirers of Dubravka and could move for him this summer in order to strengthen their goalkeeping department - one that has had to deal with a major departure this summer. Former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart announced his retirement from football last month after helping Celtic lift another Scottish Premiership title.

Speaking about his decision to call time on his playing career, Hart told Sky Sports: "It's a sad day, but it's the right time. I got this opportunity which I couldn't turn down. I didn't know how it was going to play out... I got to a point in my life where I got an opportunity and I didn't want to push that luck.

"I wanted to finish strong. I wanted to finish in this special place. It's my time to move aside and let someone else have some fun... I feel fine but I just felt this was my moment. We've got one more week to go now."

Hart won 75 caps for the Three Lions during his career and won the Premier League title with Manchester City before being sold by Pep Guardiola. Dubravka has been linked with replacing Hart as number one at Celtic, however, they are far from the only suitors for the former Sparta Prague man.

