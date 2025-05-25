Newcastle United are facing a major contract decision over one longstanding member of their squad after the Magpies claimed a place in the Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe revealed he will hold talks with Callum Wilson’s representatives after the Newcastle United striker appeared to bid an emotional farewell to supporters in the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat against Everton.

The former Bournemouth striker was introduced as a second-half substitute as Howe’s side tried to come back from a goal down and secure their place in next season’s Champions League. However, the Magpies will return to European football’s elite for the second time in Howe’s reign after top five rivals Aston Villa suffered a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFP via Getty Images

Howe and his players remained on the pitch after their own final day defeat as news of the result from Old Trafford filtered through and sparked raucous celebrations in the stands. As the Magpies squad celebrated, Wilson cut an emotional figure and was consoled by a number of his team-mates before he thanked supporters in all four corners of St James Park.

Some have suggested the former England international was signalling the end of his six-year stay on Tyneside - but Howe has stressed it is a case of ‘wait and see’ as Wilson heads into the final month of his current Magpies contract.

He said: “Let’s wait and see. We are going to sit down with his representatives. What I can say is Callum Wilson is and has been an incredible footballer for Newcastle, someone that epitomises the spirit that has got us to where we are really. Professional, brave, to come here and be the number nine in the manner and the moment he did in the club’s history, it was a difficult moment, the club needed hope and Callum gave them hope.

“He led the line with that responsibility and the pressure that brings unbelievably well. He brings a positivity to the group, he’s a leader, within the changing room he’s been incredible. Let’s what and see what happens - but it’s great to see him have that relationship with the supporters. There’s so much respect there between the two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are challenges”

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans, after his last game for the team, following the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Howe’s relationship with Wilson precedes their time on Tyneside after the duo worked together at Bournemouth as the current Magpies boss guided the Cherries from League Two into the Premier League. Howe revealed his ‘immense’ respect for the experienced frontman and hinted PSR regulations could play a part in any decision over his future.

“I have a very close relationship with him as I like to think I have with, I wouldn’t say all because that’s impossible, but the majority of the players in the squad. It’s important that I do - but he’s someone I respect immensely. I’ve seen the struggles he’s had in his career and I’ve seen the successes, I’ve seen the development. He’s never someone you’d want to lose from the group but obviously there are challenges we face as a football club. There are challenges with PSR, challenges with a whole host of decisions to make and that’s why I’ve said let’s wait and see what happens.”

Your next Newcastle United read: Eddie Howe eyes quick moves in the transfer market as Newcastle United secure Champions League place