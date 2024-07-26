Champions League star 'on his way' to Newcastle United claim made as £17m replacement found
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle have held talks with Milan over the 22-year-old centre-back this summer and reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed Thiaw is ‘on his way’ to St James’ Park despite no concrete offer in place.
The report adds Newcastle are ready to make a move with Milan looking to get ‘at least’ £33million for the German centre-back and there is a ‘feeling’ the transfer will happen. It was previously reported by Tutto Mercato that a £25million bid would be enough for Milan to part ways with Thiaw.
The reports coming from Milan sources and the lack of a bid from Newcastle, as things stand, would suggest the deal is not quite as close as the player being ‘on his way’. Thiaw is understood to be one of several players on Newcastle’s radar this summer as Eddie Howe eyes defensive additions.
Thiaw made 30 appearances for AC Milan during the 2023-24 campaign and also earned his third cap for the German national team. He kept a clean sheet against Newcastle in the 0-0 Champions League group stage draw last September but missed the reverse fixture victory at St James’ Park in December.
Milan have already lined up a potential replacement for Thiaw with Red Bull Salzburg’s Strahinja Pavlovic set to finalise a £17million transfer, paving the way for the Germany’s departure.
Newcastle’s natural centre-back options are limited to Kelly, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar heading into the new season with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both recovering from long-term ACL injuries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.