Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is closing in on a move to Newcastle United, according to reports in Italy.

Newcastle have held talks with Milan over the 22-year-old centre-back this summer and reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed Thiaw is ‘on his way’ to St James’ Park despite no concrete offer in place.

The report adds Newcastle are ready to make a move with Milan looking to get ‘at least’ £33million for the German centre-back and there is a ‘feeling’ the transfer will happen. It was previously reported by Tutto Mercato that a £25million bid would be enough for Milan to part ways with Thiaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reports coming from Milan sources and the lack of a bid from Newcastle, as things stand, would suggest the deal is not quite as close as the player being ‘on his way’. Thiaw is understood to be one of several players on Newcastle’s radar this summer as Eddie Howe eyes defensive additions.

Thiaw made 30 appearances for AC Milan during the 2023-24 campaign and also earned his third cap for the German national team. He kept a clean sheet against Newcastle in the 0-0 Champions League group stage draw last September but missed the reverse fixture victory at St James’ Park in December.

Milan have already lined up a potential replacement for Thiaw with Red Bull Salzburg’s Strahinja Pavlovic set to finalise a £17million transfer, paving the way for the Germany’s departure.