Darlow joined the Tigers on-loan in the dying hours of the January transfer window in a bid to get regular first-team football. Having initially played second fiddle to Matt Ingram, the 32-year-old made his Hull debut at the end of February and has retained his spot as No.1 ever since.

After a hugely impressive March, Darlow was named Hull’s Player of the Month. This form has led to speculation that Darlow may make his time at Hull into a permanent stay when the summer transfer window opens.

Alongside Darlow and Ingram, Rosenior also has Chelsea stopper Nathan Baxter to call on as options in goal, however, the former Derby man has revealed that the latter will return to Stamford Bridge this summer. When asked about the futures of Baxter and Darlow, Rosenior said: “I think it's unlikely that Nathan will come back here.

“He's a very good goalkeeper, a great character and a great lad but with Karl being here, Karl at the moment is in the driving seat and he's someone who I'm looking forward to, hopefully, working with in the long-term if we can get that sorted out."

When pressed further on whether discussions between Hull and Newcastle have taken place over a potential move for Darlow this summer, Rosenior replied: "No, we haven't. He's a Newcastle player, he's contracted to them and we'll have to assess what happens in the summer."