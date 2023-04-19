News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Netflix to make major change to online platform
29 minutes ago Snow could be on the way for the UK days after ‘heatwave’
38 minutes ago Co-op makes major change for loyalty card customers to save money
56 minutes ago Inflation rate in UK falls but still remains above 10%
58 minutes ago Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries undergoes brain surgery
1 hour ago Singer Aaron Carter’s autopsy reveals he drowned after taking drugs

Newcastle United star reveals 'incredible' secret weapon ahead of crunch Tottenham Hotspur clash

Newcastle United face a season-defining game with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday - and Matt Targett has called on supporters to play their part.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Targett came on as a second-half substitute at Villa Park on Saturday and was serenaded with a chorus of boos by Villains fans. The damage had been done before he entered the field of play at the weekend as Newcastle slipped-up in their hunt for Champions League football.

Read More
The stunning values of Newcastle United’s 16 'elite' summer transfer targets ran...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fortunately for Eddie Howe’s side, they weren't punished by Spurs who were defeated by Bournemouth later that day. Heading into Sunday’s huge game with Tottenham, Newcastle sit two places and three points above their opponents.

Most Popular

Their win over Manchester United at the beginning of the month was a transformative win and was played out to a boisterous soundtrack at St James’ Park. Sunday will likely be the same on Tyneside and Targett believes that being in-front of their own fans could give Newcastle the advantage against Spurs.

Targett said: “There’s plenty of football to go and we know Tottenham will be a tough game with both teams fighting for that top four spot. But we’re back at home in front of our fans and they’ve been incredible this season so we will be full of confidence and look to put this behind us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The fans are incredible home and away. We stayed out there a long time to show our appreciation because we know they travel a long distance and we appreciate it so much. It was a great effort from them.”

Newcastle United defender Matt Targett (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)Newcastle United defender Matt Targett (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Newcastle United defender Matt Targett (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Related topics:Tottenham HotspurManchester UnitedChampions LeagueEddie Howe