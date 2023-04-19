Targett came on as a second-half substitute at Villa Park on Saturday and was serenaded with a chorus of boos by Villains fans. The damage had been done before he entered the field of play at the weekend as Newcastle slipped-up in their hunt for Champions League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for Eddie Howe’s side, they weren't punished by Spurs who were defeated by Bournemouth later that day. Heading into Sunday’s huge game with Tottenham, Newcastle sit two places and three points above their opponents.

Their win over Manchester United at the beginning of the month was a transformative win and was played out to a boisterous soundtrack at St James’ Park. Sunday will likely be the same on Tyneside and Targett believes that being in-front of their own fans could give Newcastle the advantage against Spurs.

Targett said: “There’s plenty of football to go and we know Tottenham will be a tough game with both teams fighting for that top four spot. But we’re back at home in front of our fans and they’ve been incredible this season so we will be full of confidence and look to put this behind us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans are incredible home and away. We stayed out there a long time to show our appreciation because we know they travel a long distance and we appreciate it so much. It was a great effort from them.”