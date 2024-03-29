Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s hopes of holding onto Bruno Guimaraes this summer have reportedly received a major boost following news that Toni Kroos is set to extend his stay at the club. Kroos had been out of contract this summer, but Fabrizio Romano reports that he will sign a one-year extension to his current deal.

Romano posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Toni Kroos will stay and continue at Real Madrid as new one year deal until 2025 is set to be agreed! Direct talks between Kroos and Real on contract and it’s now just a formality to sign, imminent. Super season again for Kroos at Real and also with Germany now.’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Kroos’ one year extension may mean that Real Madrid don’t prioritise a midfielder in this summer’s transfer market amid reports that they had identified Guimaraes as a potential addition. The Brazilian has a release clause which could be triggered this summer, leaving the Magpies powerless to resist offers for the midfielder.

PSG have also been linked with a move for Guimaraes this summer, with the Ligue 1 club expected to lose Kylian Mbappe to Madrid. Whilst the World Cup winner will leave on a free transfer, getting rid of Mbappe’s wages from their books will free up a great amount of money that can then be spent by PSG on transfers this summer.