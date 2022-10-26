Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Carragher on Pulisic

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher believes Christian Pulisic should seek a move away from Chelsea in January - amid speculation that Newcastle United and Leeds United have shown interest in the USA international. Pulisic was linked with a move to Tyneside in summer and has been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge when the January transfer window reopens.

Carragher told CBS Sport: “I just think Pulisic is sort of at that stage now where there’s been a few managerial changes. It looks like he’s getting more of a chance with Potter, but not just him, I think Graham Potter is a manager who changes it every game so everyone is getting a chance. So he may feel like he’s getting more of an opportunity to prove to the manager he can be in that recognised 11.

“But he’s been there a few years now, it hasn’t quite happened for him for whatever reason, and maybe Dortmund is a level down from Chelsea, who are a team who are trying to win the Champions League – we know Pulisic was part of that win.

“But eventually, you have to make that decision. I don’t think you can continue to be in that position that he’s been in for the last two or three years.”

Munoz reports

Newcastle United have ‘no interest’ in making Santiago Munoz’s loan move into a permanent deal - according to reports in Mexico. Futbol Total report that Newcastle won’t look to turn Munoz’s 18-month loan into a permanent deal with the 20-year-old set to return to Mexico upon expiration of the loan.