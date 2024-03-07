Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Conor Gallagher has not trained this week - putting his involvement in their game with Newcastle United on Monday night into serious doubt. Gallagher, who has captained the side on numerous occasions this season, scored a very late winner against Leeds United last month and has been someone Pochettino has relied upon throughout the campaign.

However, speaking to the media ahead of Monday’s game, the Argentine admitted he has not seen the 24-year-old in action this week and may not take a risk on him on Monday night with an FA Cup Quarter Final against Leicester City just six days later. On Gallagher, Pochettino said: “Gallagher is not training because he has a virus. That is the news from the medical.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

"He is not here in the last three days we were training. We will see tomorrow or Saturday if he can have the possibility to train. The problem is you lose weight and the energy is down."

The Blues will be without long-term absentees Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Romeo Lavia at Stamford Bridge on Monday night - although they are hopeful that Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella could be back fit after being unused substitutes at the Gtech Community Stadium at the weekend.