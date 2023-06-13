The 32-year-old midfielder was close to agreeing a new deal at Stamford Bridge but has been tempted away by a two-year deal worth £86million-per-season. The deal comes shortly after Al Ittihad signed Kante’s former France team-mate Karim Benzema on a three-year contract also reportedly worth £86million-per-season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Kante has completed the first part of his medical at the Saudi Pro League club with the transfer set to be formalised.

The imminent transfer continues a landmark period for Saudi Arabian football after the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund acquired 75% ownership of four Pro League clubs. Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are now owned by PIF, who own a 80% stake in Premier League side Newcastle United.

The remaining 25% of each club will be owned by non-profit foundations.

Following the acquisition, a PIF statement read: “The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership and sponsorships across numerous sports.”

Kante has enjoyed a decorated career in football having helped Leicester City shock the footballing world by winning the Premier League in 2015-16. The midfielder secured a move to Chelsea on the back of that season where he went on to win the Premier League again as well as the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.