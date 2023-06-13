Al-Hilal are lining up a big-money move for Neymar, according to a report.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to offload Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer.

And CBS Sports claim that Al-Hilal, now 75%-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), have sent a delegation to Paris to discuss a move for the 31-year-old forward, who has two years left on his contract.

PIF also own 80% of Newcastle United following a takeover in October 2021.

The sovereign wealth fund, headed up by United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, has also taken stakes in Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, and the league is targeting a number of big-name players.

A PIF statement read: "The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership and sponsorships across numerous sports."

Gerrard role