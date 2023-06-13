News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United owners in big-money Neymar 'talks' – as Liverpool legend linked with Saudi Pro League role

Newcastle United's majority owners are reportedly in talks over an Al-Hilal move for Neymar.

Miles Starforth
Miles Starforth
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST

Al-Hilal are lining up a big-money move for Neymar, according to a report.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to offload Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer.

And CBS Sports claim that Al-Hilal, now 75%-owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), have sent a delegation to Paris to discuss a move for the 31-year-old forward, who has two years left on his contract.

PIF also own 80% of Newcastle United following a takeover in October 2021.

The sovereign wealth fund, headed up by United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, has also taken stakes in Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, and the league is targeting a number of big-name players.

A PIF statement read: "The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership and sponsorships across numerous sports."

Al-Hilal, beaten Al Hilal 5-0 by Newcastle in a friendly in Riyadh last December, missed out on PSG's Lionel Messi last week.

Gerrard role

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard is reportedly set to take over as manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard, 43, has been out of work since leaving Aston Villa last October.

