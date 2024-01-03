Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea have made a decision regarding the future of Andrey Santos.

Chelsea will recall midfielder Andrey Santos from his loan at Nottingham Forest this month amid January transfer interest.

Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Newcastle United to Santos' signature from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama last winter. The Blues then loaned out the 19-year-old to Nottingham Forest for the 2023-24 season.

But after just two appearances for Forest and seven minutes of Premier League football, Santos is set to be recalled by Chelsea this month with the hope of the player getting more regular game time elsewhere. There have been reports linking Newcastle with a move for the teenager this month with journalist Ben Jacobs claiming an enquiry has been made about his availability.

Newcastle are looking at midfield reinforcements this month with Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips heavily linked with a loan move to St James' Park. The England international would be viewed as a short-term replacement for Sandro Tonali, who is currently serving a betting ban until late August.