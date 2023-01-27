Chelsea set £17.5m demand for Newcastle United, Roma and AC Milan transfer target

Chelsea have reportedly set out of their demands for Newcastle United transfer target Hakim Ziyech.

The Morocco international has cut a frustrated figure as he has struggled to secure a regular starting place under former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel and the man currently in charge at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter. Despite starting in the FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City and recent Premier League meetings with Liverpool and Crystal Palace, Ziyech has made just six starts in all competitions during the campaign.

There were high hopes he could take the momentum he gained from helping Morocco to their historic run to the World Cup semi-finals into his return to West London - but there have been several reports suggesting the 29-year-old could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge after the likes of Noni Madueke and Myhaylo Mudryk joined Chelsea over the last fortnight.

Speaking about the winger’s performances in Qatar and his current status with the Blues last month, Chelsea manager Potter said: “We know his qualities, we like him as a player, and he plays between the lines with fantastic quality as we saw in the World Cup.

"At Chelsea, there are always good players who aren't in the starting XI and have to be patient. Delighted for him, and kept in touch with him over the World Cup. Delighted for him that he got the game time, delighted for him that he helped his team, he's a good guy and he's got quality."

A whole host of clubs have been linked with a move for Ziyech throughout the January transfer window with Serie A duo Roma and AC Milan both said to be keen on the former Ajax star. Newcastle are currently focusing on a deal for Everton’s Anthony Gordon, but reportedly see Ziyech as an alternative to the Toffees winger - and the Merseyside outfit are said to be considering a move for the Moroccan should Gordon’s move to Tyneside be completed over the coming days.