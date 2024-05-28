Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo this summer.

Tosin Adarabioyo’s future remains unknown with multiple clubs chasing his signature this summer. Newcastle United had been tipped as one of the leading candidates for the 26-year-old and are working on a deal to bring him to St James’ Park on a free transfer.

However, recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have also made an offer to sign Adarabioyo this summer, with the Blues able to offer him European football next season - something the Magpies are unable to do. Manchester United’s win in the FA Cup final on Saturday meant that Eddie Howe’s side would not play in any European competition next season, with the Red Devils qualifying for the Europa League and Chelsea dropping into the Conference League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea, who are currently without a manager following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, are big admirers of Adarabioyo, according to the I, and are working on a deal that would see him move from Craven Cottage to Stamford Bridge. Adarabioyo played 25 times in all competitions for Fulham last season and started eight games in a row towards the end of the season, before he was left out of their last four matchday squads as a free transfer loomed.

The former Manchester City man isn’t the only defender Newcastle United are looking to sign on a free this summer, however, with interest in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. Kelly, who briefly worked under Howe at the Vitality Stadium, will leave the Cherries as a free agent and could reunite with his former boss in the north east. The former Bristol City man can play either at centre-back or at left-back with his versatility admired by those at St James’ Park.