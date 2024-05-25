Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

FA Cup final: Manchester United upset their local rivals Manchester City to win the FA Cup.

Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-1 to win the 2024 FA Cup final and guarantee their participation in next season’s Europa League. The win also means that Newcastle United will not play in European competition next season, with Chelsea instead dropping to the Conference League and the Magpies out of Europe all together.

Manchester United headed to Wembley knowing only a win against their local rivals would secure them Europa League football next season. Newcastle United, meanwhile, knew only a Manchester City win would be enough to see Conference League football come to St James’ Park next season for the first time ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a sunbaked day at Wembley, it was Erik ten Hag’s side that started the afternoon stronger - although they were very fortunate to survive an early penalty shout after Lisandro Martinez barged Erling Haaland in the penalty area. However, from that moment, it was Manchester United that took charge and opened the scoring through Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho seized on a mistake between Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega to tap the ball home into an empty net. That lead was doubled nine minutes later when Kobbie Mainoo swept home a flowing counter-attack.

After heading into the break two goals down, Pep Guardiola rang the changes at the break with Jeremy Doku and Manuel Akanji replacing Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake. That seemed to work for the Citizens, but when Haaland’s effort rattled the crossbar, it seemed like being one of those days for Manchester City - and Newcastle United.

The one-way traffic continued as Kyle Walker saw two long-range efforts saved well by Andre Onana whilst Julian Alvarez missed a golden opportunity to bring his side back into the game. City continued to press for a route back into the game and were rewarded when Doku’s powerful effort sneaked past Onana in the Red Devils goal - although that proved to be only a consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad