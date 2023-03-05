Chelsea transfer decision hands £22m opportunity to Newcastle United and AC Milan

Newcastle United could be handed a chance to land a long-term target after it was reported Chelsea are open to selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the summer transfer window.

The versatile England midfielder has been on the Magpies radar since Rafa Benitez’s managerial reign at St James Park and it is believed the former Real Madrid boss made two attempts to take Loftus-Cheek to Tyneside without success.

The 27-year-old was also considered as a loan target by former Magpies manager Steve Bruce and was linked with United once again over the 12 months as they looked to further enhance their midfield options.

Despite receiving interest from several clubs across the Premier League and around Europe, Loftus-Cheek remained at Stamford Bridge and gone on to make 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

His form received praise from current Chelsea manager Graham Potter as the former Crystal Palace loan star made a late, but ultimately unsuccessful, push for a place in England World Cup Finals squad.

Speaking earlier this season, he said: “He’s really impressed me, on and off the pitch. He’s a very humble guy, he wants to learn, he wants to improve.

“He’s clearly benefited from game time but, at the same time, the way he’s trained has been really, really good. He’s played and it’s allowed him to build his fitness up. He needs a good fitness level to carry that big body of his around the pitch.

“His quality’s there. He’s fantastic on the ball, great physicality, great athlete.”

