Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright believes Newcastle United wasted some ‘excellent chances’ in Saturday’s defeat at Manchester City.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (left) & Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies made their way to the Etihad Stadium looking to shake off the impact of last weekend’s Carabao Cup Final defeat against Manchester United with a win that would have boosted their hopes of securing a place in European competition next season.

There were some positive moments against the reigning Premier League champions with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton both going close in each half. However, the best chance of the game fell to striker Callum Wilson as he failed to capitalise on a Kieran Trippier cross by scuffing a shot from close-range.

That came with United a goal down after Phil Foden punished some lacklustre defending with a clinical run and finish and Pep Guardiola’s side eventually sealed the points when substitute Bernardo Silva latched on to a neat flick from Erling Haaland before beating Nick Pope from just inside the area.

Match of the Day pundit Wright took the positives as the Magpies created opportunities to derail City’s bid to retain their Premier League title - but insisted there will be frustration over the missed chances throughout the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Pep (Guardiola) is saying they (City) defended well and I think they defended well in instances, Ake and Dias - but Newcastle’s chances were excellent chances and they did very, very well to make them.

“When you’re playing against City, you are not going to get a lot of chances. I thought Gordon started very well and got his feet tangled up (with his chance) and missed his kick. That wasn’t one of the chances I was talking about. I think this, this was a good chance (for Longstaff) and I think he’s got the get that shot off quicker, fantastic defending from Ake.

“I was very surprised with Callum Wilson with that and when you see it (his first-half chance) through another angle. I think he’s just got to come through that with his laces but he tries to sidefoot it, he gets it wrong, he misses it and that was a fantastic chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joelinton, with this one, he goes into the box, it’s a brilliant cross and I can’t understand why he doesn’t volley that in. It’s a fantastic chance. You’re looking at a team, last week they’re in a cup final, this week they’re in the champions house, they’re creating good enough chances to win the game.

“Eddie Howe should be happy, there are a lot of positives.”