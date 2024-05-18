Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League news: The race for European qualification will head to the final weekend of the season.

Newcastle United face Brentford on Sunday knowing they must win in order to extend their hopes of qualifying for European football. A win against the Bees would guarantee a 7th place finish and potential qualification for European football next season - providing Manchester City win the FA Cup.

As tradition with the final day of the season, all Premier League games on Sunday will kick-off simultaneously at 4pm with Chelsea and Manchester United also playing against Bournemouth and Brighton on Sunday. If the Magpies do not defeat Brentford, then they will be reliant on results elsewhere at Stamford Bridge and the Amex Stadium in order to secure European qualification.

Erik ten Hag has revealed he has no more injury concerns following Wednesday night’s game with Newcastle United. However, that does mean he is still without Harry Maguire for their trip to the Amex Stadium, with Ten Hadg revealing he is hopeful the former Leicester City man will be available for their FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be without one of their key players. Reece James was sent off against Brighton in midweek and thus will definitely miss their game with Bournemouth. James is set to serve a four game ban having received his second red card of the season - with his first coming at St James’ Park back in November.