Clark was released by Newcastle at the end of June and has missed pre-season as well as the start of the new competitive campaign. Despite the transfer window closing on Friday, September 1, Clark’s status as a free agent means he is still able to sign for a new club.

And there is reportedly some Championship interest in the defender. According to journalist Alan Nixon, Stoke city have been in talks with Clark as a free agent signing and a deal is ‘close’.

Stoke are managed by former Sunderland boss Alex Neil who is looking for defensive reinforcements.

Clark spent last season on loan at Sheffield United as they finished second in the Championship and were promoted to the Premier League. But The Blades refrained from signing the defender on a permanent deal despite his contract at Newcastle expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 33-year-old was a key player for Newcastle in their 2016-17 Championship winning season but quickly fell out of favour following the appointment of Eddie Howe as head coach. An early red card in a crucial ‘relegation six-pointer’ against Norwich City and another in a friendly match against Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia ultimately ended Clark’s playing career at Newcastle.

He was left out of the squad for the second half of the 2021-22 season despite continuing to train with the side before joining Sheffield United on loan last season.