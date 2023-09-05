Watch more videos on Shots!

The Saudi Pro League transfer window remains opens for clubs to sign players from anywhere in the world. This could potentially cause problems for many clubs in Europe who could lose key players and be unable to replace them.

Newcastle are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who also own a majority stake in Saudi Pro League clubs Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Hilal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies have done business with one of the aforementioned clubs over the summer with winger Allan Saint-Maximin joining Al Ahli back in July.

Allan Saint-Maximin at Al Ahli.

FIFA has listed the Saudi Pro League transfer deadline as Wednesday, September 20 while the league’s website states that signings must be registered by Thursday, September 7.

The extended Saudi window could be seen as a benefit to some clubs and players looking for transfers outside of their own transfer window. For example, former Newcastle and Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum joined Al Ettifaq from Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend after being deemed surplus to requirements in the French capital.

But there are also serious concerns for clubs who could risk losing some of their top players. Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah has attracted serious interest from Al Ittihad, whose £150million bid for the Egyptian was rejected last week.

And Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already expressed his frustration with the Saudi transfer window as he said: “The influence of Saudi Arabia is massive at the moment.

“Pretty much the worst thing is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that’s not helpful.

“UEFA or FIFA must find solutions for that. It’s already influential for us but we will have to learn to deal with it.”

When asked if it was a potential ‘concern’ for Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “[The Saudi Pro League transfer deadline] is not something I’ve really considered.

“Our squad is settled and I expect our squad to stay together because certainly we couldn’t afford to lose anybody.”

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has been targeted by Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab but is unlikely to leave given the club’s current defensive situation.